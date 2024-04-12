Hopewell Restaurant Week April 15th – 21st, 2024

Experience the culinary treasure that is Hopewell, The Sustainable Capital of NJ

Amidst a harmonious network of sustainable farms, family-owned authentic eateries cook up a plethora of flavors that convey the exceptional terroir of Hopewell Valley. Come and taste the craft of casual and fine dining chefs. Bite into a remarkably vibrant slice of pizza, a juicy grass-fed hamburger or a masterfully caramelized local vegetable. Enjoy local cheeses, wines, craft beer, sustainable seafood, baked goods and more across beautiful menus prepared especially for this occasion.