  • In the spirit of Restaurant Week, Lo Ré Pasta Shop

    will have daily takeaway specials throughout the week.

    Stop by to check out what we've got!


Hopewell Restaurant Week  

April 15th – 21st, 2024


Experience the culinary treasure that is Hopewell, The Sustainable Capital of NJ

Amidst a harmonious network of sustainable farms, family-owned authentic eateries cook up a plethora of flavors that convey the exceptional terroir of Hopewell Valley.  Come and taste the craft of casual and fine dining chefs.  Bite into a remarkably vibrant slice of pizza, a juicy grass-fed hamburger or a masterfully caramelized local vegetable.  Enjoy local cheeses, wines, craft beer, sustainable seafood, baked goods and more across beautiful menus prepared especially for this occasion.