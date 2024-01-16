Lo Ré Pasta Shop
Pasta
Semolina Linguine$8.00
Semolina Spaghetti$8.00
Semolina Strozzapreti
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Pappardelle$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Reginette$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Creste Di Gallo
one pound pasta$8.00
Black Pepper Rigatoni$9.00
Semolina Malfadine$8.00
Semolina Cavatelli
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Sauce
Frozen
Bean Ravioli$18.00
Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi
24 ounces frozen gnocchi made with ricotta, egg, pecorino, 00 flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Mushroom Ravioli
twenty pieces mushroom ravioli with potato, caramelized onion, cremini mushrooms, button mushrooms, porcini mushrooms, and evoo$18.00
Smoked Mozz Ravs$18.00
Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00
frozen meat lasagne$36.00
frozen ragu bolognese$10.40
frozen pink basil$8.00
frozen nj cheese lasagne$28.80
frozen meatball kit$28.80
Prepared Meals
Sweets and Baked
Store
Morganic Oats$6.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00
Capsaicin Smokey Disturbance$15.00
Capsaicin Joyful Noise$10.00
Capsaicin Sriracha no spice$15.00
Capsaicin Magna Powder$15.00
Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
Italian Sodas$3.50
Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
Mishti Sweet Cocoa Nibs$14.00
Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
Mishti Chocolate Quinoa Granola$15.99
Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00
first field blueberry jam$9.00
calabrian oregano$9.50
spelt flour$10.00
1\2 ronnybrook milk$6.00
pellegrino 750ml$4.00
Bono EVOO$22.00
magma nuts small$12.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Large$10.00
plugria unsalted butter$6.00
bono olive oil$22.00
triple s chicken eggs$6.00
blk pep focaccia roll
Lo Ré Pasta Shop Location and Hours
(609) 460-9009
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10AM