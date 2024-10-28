Attention home delivery customers
Lo Ré Pasta Shop
pasta
Sauce
Frozen
Gelato Strawberry (small)$2.50
Gelato Chocolate (small)
Italian gelato$2.50
Gelato Hazelnut$2.50
Gelato Cookies & Cream (pint)$8.00
Gelato Pistacchio (pint)$8.00
FROZEN Gluten Free Pasta$12.00
beach tree ground lamb
1lb ground lamb from beach tree farm Located in Hopewell Nj$15.00
Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00
pistachio glass$8.00
lima ground beef$9.00
lima maple sausage$8.00
lima beef liver$7.50
lima pork roll$9.75
Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi
24 ounces frozen gnocchi made with ricotta, egg, pecorino, 00 flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Corn Ravioli$18.00OUT OF STOCK
frozen nj cheese lasagne$36.00
mishti chocolate raspberry pop$9.00
mishti mango pop$9.00
Meatball Sauce
one pint of sauce$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Ricotta Gnocchi$20.00
Extra black pepper 4 cheese ravioli$18.00
Ready 2 bake
Cheese manicotti
serves two people. fresh ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino filling on top of marinara.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Meatball Kit
Serves four people, Eight pieces of (3 oz each) all beef meatballs in (16 oz) marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, pecorino and parmesan. Beef is sourced local from Lima Family Farm. Comes with one pound of pasta of your choice, pick your pasta when you come in!$36.00OUT OF STOCK
Meatball SMALL
four 3oz meatballs in marinara topped with mozzarella and pecorino par cooked and ready to bake 100% lima farm beef$15.00OUT OF STOCK
sm manicotti$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheese Lasagna
serves four people. layers of fresh pasta sheets, cheese filling and marinara sauce.$36.00
Cheese's and meats
Sweets and Baked
Bl.Pepr Pecorino Focaccia
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Focaccia Plain
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Pizzetta Pepperoni
available fridays only$6.50OUT OF STOCK
focaccia pecorino
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Rosemary Focaccia
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
heirloom tomato pizzette
Pizzette with heirloom tomato, pecorino, sea salt, pecorino, mozz, basil, evoo$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Sesame Focaccia$10.00OUT OF STOCK
meatball pizzette$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Store
magma nuts small$12.00
sm kimchi$11.00
lrg kimchi$20.00
habanero magma powder$15.00
Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
pons lemon evoo$17.50
Pons EVOO$28.00
bono olive oil$22.00
Mishti Sweet Cocoa Nibs$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
Morganic Oats$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00
triple s chicken eggs$7.00
calabrian oregano$9.50
Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00
first field blueberry jam$9.00
Saratoga Still Water$2.00
lemon soda$3.50
organic cola$3.50
blood orange soda$3.50
orange$3.50
saratoga sparkling 28oz$4.00OUT OF STOCK
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Large$10.00
Pomegranite Soda$3.50
kimchi peanuts large$20.00
kimchi peanuts small$12.00