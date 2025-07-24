Attention home delivery customers
Lo Ré Pasta Shop
pasta
Semolina Creste Di Gallo
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Pappardelle$8.00OUT OF STOCK
semolina mezzi rigatoni$8.00OUT OF STOCK
SEMOLINA GNOCCHETTI$8.00
Semolina Chitarra$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Zucca$8.00
squid Ink Chitarra$10.00
Spinach fusilli$10.00
Spelt Strozzapreti$9.00
lemon Mafaldine$9.00
Semolina Rigatoni
one pound pasta$8.00
Gluten Free Strozzapreti
one pound gluten free strozzapreti. made with gluten free flour, however note, made in a facility that processes wheat$12.00
semolina trottole$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Chitarra$8.00
Sauce
Frozen
Gelato Vanilla (small)$2.50
Gelato Lemon (small)$2.50
Gelato Strawberry (small)$2.50
Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi
24 ounces frozen gnocchi made with ricotta, egg, pecorino, 00 flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Smoked Mozz Ravs$18.00
Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00
frozen nj cheese lasagne$28.80
Lemon Cheese Ravioli$18.00
Prepared Meals
Meatball SMALL$15.00
Meatball Kit
Serves four people, Eight pieces of (3 oz each) all beef meatballs in (16 oz) marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, pecorino and parmesan. Beef is sourced local from Lima Family Farm. Comes with one pound of pasta of your choice, pick your pasta when you come in!$36.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheese Lasagna
serves four people. layers of fresh pasta sheets, cheese filling and marinara sauce.$36.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheese manicotti
serves two people. fresh ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino filling on top of marinara.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Sweets and Baked
Store
Morganic Oats$6.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00
habanero magma powder$15.00
Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
Mishti Sweet Cocoa Nibs$14.00
Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00
first field blueberry jam$9.00
calabrian oregano$9.50
magma nuts small$12.00
bono olive oil$22.00
triple s chicken eggs$7.00
pons lemon evoo$17.50
Saratoga Still Water$2.00
brooklyn spicy beef salami$10.00
lrg kimchi$20.00
sm kimchi$11.00
Pons EVOO$28.00
lemon soda$3.50
organic cola$3.50
ginger beer$3.50
blood orange soda$3.50
clementine$3.50
orange$3.50