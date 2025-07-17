Lo Ré Pasta Shop
21 East Broad Street, Hopewell Borough, NJ
pasta
Sauce
Frozen
Gelato Pistacchio PINT$8.00
Gelato Vanilla (small)$2.50
Gelato Chocolate (small)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Gelato Lemon (small)$2.50
Gelato Strawberry (small)$2.50
Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi
24 ounces frozen gnocchi made with ricotta, egg, pecorino, 00 flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg$20.00
Smoked Mozz Ravs$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00
frozen nj cheese lasagne$28.80
Prepared Meals
Meatball SMALL$15.00
zucchini cream lasagna
Meatball Kit
Serves four people, Eight pieces of (3 oz each) all beef meatballs in (16 oz) marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, pecorino and parmesan. Beef is sourced local from Lima Family Farm. Comes with one pound of pasta of your choice, pick your pasta when you come in!$36.00
Sweets and Baked
Store
Morganic Oats$6.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00
habanero magma powder$15.00
Capsaicin Magna Powder$15.00
Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
Mishti Sweet Cocoa Nibs$14.00
Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00
first field blueberry jam$9.00
calabrian oregano$9.50
magma nuts small$12.00
bono olive oil$22.00
triple s chicken eggs$7.00
pons lemon evoo$17.50
Saratoga Still Water$2.00
brooklyn spicy beef salami$10.00
lrg kimchi$20.00
sm kimchi$11.00
Pons EVOO$28.00
lemon soda$3.50
organic cola$3.50
ginger beer$3.50
blood orange soda$3.50
clementine$3.50
orange$3.50
lrg kimchi
Lo Ré Pasta Shop Location and Hours
(609) 460-9009
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10AM