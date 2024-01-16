Currently not accepting online orders
Lo Ré Pasta Shop
21 East Broad Street, Hopewell Borough, NJ
pasta
Semolina Spaghetti$8.00
Spelt Strozzapreti$9.00
black pepper cavatelli$9.00
CARROT CRESTE DE GALLO$10.00
semolina mafaldine$8.00
Semolina Penne
one pound pasta$8.00
Semolina Macaroni$8.00
thin chitarra$8.00OUT OF STOCK
semolina spinach reginette$10.00
Semolina Tagliatelle
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Rigatoni
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
semolina mezzi rigatoni$8.00
Semolina Orecchiette$8.00
Semolina Trottole$8.00
Sauce
Frozen
Gelato Cookies & Cream (pint)$8.00OUT OF STOCK
FROZEN Gluten Free Pasta$12.00
lima ground beef$9.00
lima beef liver$7.50
lima pork roll$9.75
frozen nj cheese lasagne$36.00OUT OF STOCK
mishti chocolate raspberry pop$9.00
Extra black pepper 4 cheese ravioli$18.00
GELATO salted caramel$8.00
GELATO chocolate choco chip$8.00
black pepper penne frozen$6.30
Pumpkin Ravioli$18.00OUT OF STOCK
lima maple sausage$8.00
lima farm sage sausage$8.00
Corn Ravioli$18.00
gelato lemon ricotta$8.00
Ready 2 bake
Cheese Lasagna
serves four people. layers of fresh pasta sheets, cheese filling and marinara sauce.$36.00OUT OF STOCK
sm manicotti$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Meatball SMALL
four 3oz meatballs in marinara topped with mozzarella and pecorino par cooked and ready to bake 100% lima farm beef$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheese manicotti
serves two people. fresh ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino filling on top of marinara.$25.00
Meatball Kit
Serves four people, Eight pieces of (3 oz each) all beef meatballs in (16 oz) marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, pecorino and parmesan. Beef is sourced local from Lima Family Farm. Comes with one pound of pasta of your choice, pick your pasta when you come in!$36.00OUT OF STOCK
sm meaty macaroni$15.00
lrg meaty mac$28.00
Cheese's and meats
Sweets and Baked
Bl.Pepr Pecorino Focaccia
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Focaccia Plain
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Pizzetta Pepperoni
available fridays only$6.50OUT OF STOCK
focaccia pecorino
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Rosemary Focaccia
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
meatball pizzette$6.50OUT OF STOCK
cheesen plain pizzette$6.00OUT OF STOCK
amor fonduta$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Havest Moon Panna Cotta$15.00
Store
sm kimchi$11.00OUT OF STOCK
lrg kimchi$20.00
habanero magma powder$15.00
Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
pons lemon evoo$17.50
Pons EVOO$28.00
bono olive oil$22.00
Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
Morganic Oats$6.00
Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00
triple s chicken eggs$7.00
calabrian oregano$9.50
Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00
first field blueberry jam$9.00
Saratoga Still Water$2.00
lemon soda$3.50
organic cola$3.50
blood orange soda$3.50
orange$3.50
saratoga sparkling 28oz$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Pomegranite Soda$3.50
kimchi peanuts large$20.00
lrg meaty mac
