Lo Ré Pasta Shop
Fresh Pasta
- Semolina Rigatoni$8.00
one pound pasta
- Semolina Cavatelli$8.00
one pound pasta
- Semolina Creste Di Gallo$8.00
one pound pasta
- Semolina Linguine$8.00
one pound pasta
- Semolina Penne$8.00
one pound pasta
- Gluten Free Strozzapreti$12.00
one pound gluten free strozzapreti. made with gluten free flour, however note, made in a facility that processes wheat
- Einkorn Strozzapreti$12.00
local organic wheat from Morganics in Hillsborough NJ
Frozen
- Cheese Ravioli$18.00
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough
- Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi$20.00
24 ounces frozen gnocchi made with ricotta, egg, pecorino, 00 flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg
- Spinach & Cheese Ravioli$18.00
twenty pieces cheese & spinach ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino, garlic and an egg yolk dough
Ready to Bake
- Cheese Manicotti$25.00
serves two people. fresh ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino filling on top of marinara.
- Cheese Lasagna$36.00
serves four people. layers of fresh pasta sheets, cheese filling and marinara sauce.
- Meatball Kit$36.00
Serves four people, Eight pieces of (3 oz each) all beef meatballs in (16 oz) marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, pecorino and parmesan. Beef is sourced local from Lima Family Farm. Comes with one pound of pasta of your choice, pick your pasta when you come in!
