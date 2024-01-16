Currently not accepting online orders
Lo Ré Pasta Shop
21 East Broad Street, Hopewell Borough, NJ
pasta
Semolina Spaghetti$8.00
semolina mafaldine$8.00
semolina mezzi rigatoni$8.00
Red Pepper Orechiette$10.00
lemon strozzapreti$10.00
Pumpkin Zucca$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Creste Di Gallo
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Pappardelle$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Trottole$8.00
Carrot strozzapreti$10.00
Semolina Linguine$8.00
rer pepper spaghetti$10.00
Sauce
Frozen
FROZEN Gluten Free Pasta$12.00
lima ground beef$9.00
lima beef liver$7.50OUT OF STOCK
lima pork roll$9.75
frozen nj cheese lasagne$36.00OUT OF STOCK
mishti chocolate raspberry pop$9.00
Extra black pepper 4 cheese ravioli$18.00OUT OF STOCK
GELATO salted caramel$8.00
GELATO chocolate choco chip$8.00
black pepper penne frozen$6.30
Pumpkin Ravioli$18.00OUT OF STOCK
lima maple sausage$8.00
lima farm sage sausage$8.00
Corn Ravioli$18.00
gelato lemon ricotta$8.00
Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00OUT OF STOCK
gelato coffee cookie$8.00
Ricotta Gnocchi$20.00
Ready 2 bake
Cheese Lasagna
serves four people. layers of fresh pasta sheets, cheese filling and marinara sauce.$36.00
Meatball SMALL
four 3oz meatballs in marinara topped with mozzarella and pecorino par cooked and ready to bake 100% lima farm beef$15.00
meatball lasagna$45.00
Meatball Kit
Serves four people, Eight pieces of (3 oz each) all beef meatballs in (16 oz) marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, pecorino and parmesan. Beef is sourced local from Lima Family Farm. Comes with one pound of pasta of your choice, pick your pasta when you come in!$36.00
LRG Meaty Mac$28.00
SM Meaty Macaroni$15.00
Cheese's and meats
Sweets and Baked
Store
sm kimchi$11.00OUT OF STOCK
lrg kimchi$20.00OUT OF STOCK
habanero magma powder$15.00
Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
pons lemon evoo$17.50
Pons EVOO$28.00
bono olive oil$22.00
Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
Morganic Oats$6.00
Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00
TRIPLE S Chicken Eggs$7.00
calabrian oregano$9.50
Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00
first field blueberry jam$9.00
Saratoga Still Water$2.00
lemon soda$3.50
organic cola$3.50
blood orange soda$3.50
orange$3.50
saratoga sparkling 28oz$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Pomegranite Soda$3.50
kimchi peanuts large$20.00
cranberry sauce$9.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Large$10.00
