Lo Ré Pasta Shop
Fresh Pasta
- Semolina Rigatoni$8.00
one pound pasta
- Semolina Cavatelli$8.00
one pound pasta
- Semolina Creste Di Gallo$8.00
one pound pasta
- Semolina Linguine$8.00
one pound pasta
- Semolina Penne$8.00
one pound pasta
- Gluten Free Strozzapreti$12.00
one pound gluten free strozzapreti. made with gluten free flour, however note, made in a facility that processes wheat
- Einkorn Strozzapreti$12.00
local organic wheat from Morganics in Hillsborough NJ
Frozen
- Cheese Ravioli$18.00
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough
- Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi$20.00
24 ounces frozen gnocchi made with ricotta, egg, pecorino, 00 flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg
- Spinach & Cheese Ravioli$18.00
twenty pieces cheese & spinach ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino, garlic and an egg yolk dough
