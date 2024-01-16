Attention home delivery customers
Lo Ré Pasta Shop
pasta
Sauce
Frozen
Gelato Vanilla (small)$2.50
Gelato Lemon (small)$2.50
Gelato Strawberry (small)$2.50
Gelato Chocolate (small)$2.50
Frozen pesto
8oz basil pesto Blue Moon Acres Basil, pine nuts, Jeff's organic garlic, lemon, salt, pepper, chili flake, pecorino cheese Good for 1lb pasta$10.00
FROZEN Gluten Free Pasta$12.00
Bean Ravioli$18.00
Lemon Cheese Ravioli$18.00
Corn Ravioli$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Ready 2 bake
Cheese Lasagna
serves four people. layers of fresh pasta sheets, cheese filling and marinara sauce.$36.00
Cheese manicotti
serves two people. fresh ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino filling on top of marinara.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Meatball SMALL
four 3oz meatballs in marinara topped with mozzarella and pecorino par cooked and ready to bake 100% lima farm beef$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Quiche Lorraine
Bacon, shallot, granapadano, fontina, smoked mozz, whole egg, yolks, 1/2 & 1/2, cream, thyme, salt, pepper, plugria butter, local spelt$10.00OUT OF STOCK
quiche shiitake & shallot x2
shiitake, shallot, grana padano, fontina, gruyere, tarragon, whole egg, yolks, 1/2 & 1/2, cream, salt, pepper, plugria, local spelt$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Meatball Kit
Serves four people, Eight pieces of (3 oz each) all beef meatballs in (16 oz) marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, pecorino and parmesan. Beef is sourced local from Lima Family Farm. Comes with one pound of pasta of your choice, pick your pasta when you come in!$36.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheese's and meats
Sweets and Baked
Rosemary Focaccia
available fridays only$10.00
Bl.Pepr Pecorino Focaccia
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Focaccia Plain
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Pizzetta Pepperoni
available fridays only$6.50OUT OF STOCK
zucchini pink basil pizette
available fridays only$6.50OUT OF STOCK
focaccia pecorino
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
peach pannacobbla$12.00
Store
magma nuts small$12.00
sm kimchi$11.00OUT OF STOCK
lrg kimchi$20.00OUT OF STOCK
habanero magma powder$15.00
Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
pons lemon evoo$17.50
Pons EVOO$28.00
bono olive oil$22.00
Mishti Sweet Cocoa Nibs$14.00
Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
Morganic Oats$6.00
Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00
triple s chicken eggs$7.00
calabrian oregano$9.50
Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00
first field blueberry jam$9.00
Saratoga Still Water$2.00
lemon soda$3.50
organic cola$3.50
ginger beer$3.50
blood orange soda$3.50
clementine$3.50
orange$3.50