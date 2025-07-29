Attention home delivery customers
Attention home delivery customers
Lo Ré Pasta Shop
21 East Broad Street, Hopewell Borough, NJ
pasta
Gluten Free Strozzapreti
one pound gluten free strozzapreti. made with gluten free flour, however note, made in a facility that processes wheat$12.00
Semolina Campanelle
one pound pasta.$8.00
Semolina Tagliatelle
one pound pasta$8.00
Semolina Strozzapreti
one pound pasta$8.00
Black Pepper Rigatoni
one pound pasta$9.00
Semolina Linguine$8.00
spelt orecchiette$9.00
semolina strozzapreti$8.00
Semolina Reginette$8.00
Sauce
Frozen
Gelato Vanilla (small)$2.50
Gelato Lemon (small)$2.50
Gelato Strawberry (small)$2.50
Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi
24 ounces frozen gnocchi made with ricotta, egg, pecorino, 00 flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00
frozen nj cheese lasagne$28.80
Lemon Cheese Ravioli$18.00
Prepared Meals
Cheese
Sweets and Baked
Sesame Focaccia$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Rosemary Focaccia$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Bl.Pepr Pecorino Focaccia$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Focaccia Plain$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Pizzetta Pepperoni$6.50OUT OF STOCK
zucchini pink basil pizette$6.50OUT OF STOCK
focaccia pecorino$10.00OUT OF STOCK
zucchini pamesan focaccia$10.00
pizzette zucchini corn pepperoni$7.00
Store
Morganic Oats$6.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00
habanero magma powder$15.00
Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
Mishti Sweet Cocoa Nibs$14.00
Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00
first field blueberry jam$9.00
calabrian oregano$9.50
magma nuts small$12.00
bono olive oil$22.00
triple s chicken eggs$7.00
pons lemon evoo$17.50
Saratoga Still Water$2.00
brooklyn spicy beef salami$10.00
lrg kimchi$20.00
sm kimchi$11.00
Pons EVOO$28.00
lemon soda$3.50
organic cola$3.50
ginger beer$3.50
blood orange soda$3.50
clementine$3.50
orange$3.50
Lo Ré Pasta Shop Location and Hours
(609) 460-9009
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10AM