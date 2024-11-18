Lo Ré Pasta Shop
Thanksgiving Pickup
Pasta
- Semolina Rigatoni
one pound pasta$8.00
- Black Pepper Rigatoni
one pound pasta$10.00
- Semolina Cavatelli
one pound pasta$8.00
- Semolina Creste Di Gallo
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Semolina Linguine$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Semolina Campanelle
one pound pasta.$8.00
- Semolina Penne
one pound pasta$8.00
- winter wheat cavatelli$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Semolina Tagliatelle
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gluten Free Strozzapreti
one pound gluten free strozzapreti. made with gluten free flour, however note, made in a facility that processes wheat$12.00
- Semolina Cavatappi$8.00
- lemon orecchiette$9.00
- Spinach Campanelle$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Sauce
Frozen
- Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00
- Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces spinach & cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00
- Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi
24 ounces frozen gnocchi made with ricotta, egg, pecorino, 00 flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pumpkin Ravioli$18.00
Prepared Meals
- Cheese Manicotti
serves two people. fresh ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino filling on top of marinara.$25.00
- Cheese Lasagna
serves four people. layers of fresh pasta sheets, cheese filling and marinara sauce.$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Meat Lasagna
Layers of Ragú Bolognese (Lima farm pork and beef), Fonduta, Mozzarella, and Pecorino$45.00
- Meatball Kit
Serves four people, Eight pieces of (3 oz each) all beef meatballs in (16 oz) marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, pecorino and parmesan. Beef is sourced local from Lima Family Farm. Comes with one pound of pasta of your choice, pick your pasta when you come in!$36.00
- Meatball SMALL$15.00
- spinach and cheese manicotti$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Sweets and Baked
Store
- Morganic Oats$6.00
- First Field Crushed Tomatoes Large$10.00
- First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00
- Capsaicin Smokey Disturbance$15.00
- Capsaicin Joyful Noise$10.00
- Capsaicin Sriracha$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Capsaicin Magna Powder$15.00
- Pons EVOO$28.00
- Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
- Italian Sodas$3.50
- Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
- Mishti Sweet Cocoa Nibs$14.00
- Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
- Mishti Chocolate Quinoa Granola$15.99
- Pons Rose Vinegar$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Saratoga Still Water$2.50
- Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bono EVOO$22.00
- magma nuts small$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- magma nuts large$20.00
- spelt flour$10.00
- first field blueberry jam$9.00
- semola di grano duro$7.99
- Pasta fresca flour$6.99