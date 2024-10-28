Lo Ré Pasta Shop
pasta
Spinach Pasta$10.00
Lemon Pasta$10.00
Red Pepper Pasta$10.00
Squid Ink Linguine$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Linguine$8.00OUT OF STOCK
semolina mezzi rigatoni$8.00
Semolina Tagliatelle
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Cavatelli
one pound pasta$8.00
Semolina Rigatoni
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Spaghetti$8.00
Semolina Bucatini$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Zucca$8.00OUT OF STOCK
CARROT CRESTE DE GALLO$10.00
Semolina Pappardelle$8.00OUT OF STOCK
winter wheat rigatoni$9.00
semolina shells$8.00
Sauce
Marinara Sauce
one pint of sauce$8.00
Basil Pesto
one cup of sauce$10.00
Meatball Sauce
one pint of sauce$13.00
Pink Basil Sauce
one pint of sauce$10.00
Butter Parmesan
one cup of sauce$8.00
brown butter parmesan$9.00
Brodo di pollo (16 oz)$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Ragu Bolognese
one pint of sauce$13.00OUT OF STOCK
zucchini cream$10.00
Frozen
Gelato Pistacchio PINT$8.00
Gelato Vanilla (small)$2.50
Gelato Chocolate (small)$2.50
Gelato Lemon (small)$2.50
Gelato Strawberry (small)$2.50
Bean Ravioli$18.00
Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi
24 ounces frozen gnocchi made with ricotta, egg, pecorino, 00 flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg$20.00
Mushroom Ravioli
twenty pieces mushroom ravioli with potato, caramelized onion, cremini mushrooms, button mushrooms, porcini mushrooms, and evoo$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Smoked Mozz Ravs$18.00
Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00
masa gnocchi$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheese manicotti
serves two people. fresh ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino filling on top of marinara.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
frozen meat lasagne$36.00OUT OF STOCK
frozen nj cheese lasagne$28.80
Prepared Meals
Cheese Lasagna
serves four people. layers of fresh pasta sheets, cheese filling and marinara sauce.$36.00
Meatball SMALL$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Meatballs
Eight meatballs in a tray with 16 oz of marinara sauce. Comes with your choice of pasta (1lb).$36.00OUT OF STOCK
Meat Lasagna
Layers of Ragú Bolognese (Lima farm pork and beef), Fonduta, Mozzarella, and Pecorino$45.00OUT OF STOCK
Meatballs Pink Basil$36.00
Meatball SMALL pink basil$15.00
zucchini cream lasagna
Sweets and Baked
Store
Morganic Oats$6.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00
Capsaicin Smokey Disturbance$15.00
Capsaicin Joyful Noise$10.00
Capsaicin Sriracha no spice$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Capsaicin Magna Powder$15.00
Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
Italian Sodas$3.50
Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
Mishti Sweet Cocoa Nibs$14.00
Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
Mishti Chocolate Quinoa Granola$15.99OUT OF STOCK
Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00OUT OF STOCK
first field blueberry jam$9.00
calabrian oregano$9.50
spelt flour$10.00
1\2 ronnybrook milk$6.00
pellegrino 750ml$4.00
Bono EVOO$22.00
magma nuts small$12.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Large$10.00
plugria unsalted butter$6.00
bono olive oil$22.00
triple s chicken eggs$6.00
pons lemon evoo$17.50
Saratoga Still Water$2.00
saratoga sparkling$2.25
brooklyn spicy beef salami$10.00