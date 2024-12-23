Lo Ré Pasta Shop
- Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00
- Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi
24 ounces frozen gnocchi made with ricotta, egg, pecorino, 00 flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pumpkin Ravioli$18.00
- Mushroom Ravioli
twenty pieces mushroom ravioli with potato, caramelized onion, cremini mushrooms, button mushrooms, porcini mushrooms, and evoo$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- masa gnocchi$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Manicotti
serves two people. fresh ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino filling on top of marinara.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Lasagna
serves four people. layers of fresh pasta sheets, cheese filling and marinara sauce.$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Meat Lasagna
Layers of Ragú Bolognese (Lima farm pork and beef), Fonduta, Mozzarella, and Pecorino$45.00OUT OF STOCK
- Meatball Kit
Serves four people, Eight pieces of (3 oz each) all beef meatballs in (16 oz) marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, pecorino and parmesan. Beef is sourced local from Lima Family Farm. Comes with one pound of pasta of your choice, pick your pasta when you come in!$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Meatball SMALL$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- sm manicotti$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Morganic Oats$6.00
- First Field Crushed Tomatoes Large$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00
- Capsaicin Smokey Disturbance$15.00
- Capsaicin Joyful Noise$10.00
- Capsaicin Sriracha$15.00
- Capsaicin Magna Powder$15.00
- Pons EVOO$28.00OUT OF STOCK
- Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
- Italian Sodas$3.50
- Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
- Mishti Sweet Cocoa Nibs$14.00
- Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
- Mishti Chocolate Quinoa Granola$15.99OUT OF STOCK
- Pons Rose Vinegar$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Saratoga Still Water$2.50
- Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bono EVOO$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- magma nuts small$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- magma nuts large$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- spelt flour$10.00
- first field blueberry jam$9.00
- semola di grano duro$7.99
- Pasta fresca flour$6.99
- calabrian oregano$9.50