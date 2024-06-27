Lo Ré Pasta Shop
Fresh Pasta
- Semolina Cavatelli
one pound pasta$8.00
- Semolina Tagliatelle
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Semolina Strozzapreti
one pound pasta$8.00
- Semolina Creste Di Gallo
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gluten Free Strozzapreti$12.00
- Semolina Chitarra$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Semolina Penne
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Semolina Reginette$8.00
- Squid Ink Spaghetti$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Semolina Rigatoni
one pound pasta$8.00
- Semolina Spaghetti$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Semolina Cavatappi$8.00
- Semolina Linguine$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Einkorn Strozzapreti
local organic wheat from Morganics in Hillsborough NJ$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spinach Campanelle$10.00
- Black Pepper Rigatoni
one pound pasta$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Semolina Campanelle
one pound pasta.$8.00
- Carrot Campanelle$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Semolina Pappardelle$8.00
- Semolina Taggliatelle
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- spelt fusilli$9.00
- Semolina Ziti$8.00
Sauce
Frozen
- Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00
- Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi
24 ounces frozen gnocchi made with ricotta, egg, pecorino, 00 flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mushroom Ravioli
twenty pieces mushroom ravioli with potato, caramelized onion, cremini mushrooms, button mushrooms, porcini mushrooms, and evoo$18.00
- Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces spinach & cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00
Prepared Meals
- Cheese Lasagna$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Manicotti
serves two people. fresh ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino filling on top of marinara.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Manicotti with Pink Basil Sauce$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Meat Lasagna$46.00OUT OF STOCK
- Meatball Kit
Serves four people, Eight pieces of (3 oz each) all beef meatballs in (16 oz) marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, pecorino and parmesan. Beef is sourced local from Lima Family Farm. Comes with one pound of pasta of your choice, pick your pasta when you come in!$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Meatball SMALL$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pasta Salad$8.00
- Meatballs Pink Basil$36.00
Store
- Morganic Oats$6.00
- First Field Crushed Tomatoes Large$10.00
- First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Capsaicin Smokey Disturbance$15.00
- Capsaicin Joyful Noise$10.00
- Capsaicin Sriracha$15.00
- Capsaicin Magna Powder$15.00
- Frantoia EVOO$28.00
- Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
- Italian Sodas$3.50
- Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
- Mishti Nutty Buddy Chocolate 70%$9.00
- Mishti 70% Dark Chocolate$9.00
- Mishti Lavender Chocolate 70%$9.00
- Mishti Sweet Cocoa Nibs$14.00
- Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
- Mishti Chocolate Quinoa Granola$15.99
- Pons Rose Vinegar$19.00
- San Pellegrino 500ml$2.50
- Saratoga Still Water$2.50
- Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00
- Bono EVOO$20.00
Meatball Sauce
one pint of sauce