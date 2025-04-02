Lo Ré Pasta Shop
Pasta
Semolina Rigatoni
one pound pasta$8.00
Semolina Penne
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Chitarra$8.00
Semolina Creste Di Gallo
one pound pasta$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Tagliatelle
one pound pasta$8.00
Black Pepper Rigatoni
one pound pasta$9.00
broccoli&spinach strozzapreti$10.00
SEMOLINA GNOCCHETTI$8.00
winter wheat gnocchetti$9.00
Semolina Linguine$8.00
Semolina Spaghetti$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Semolina Reginette$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Sauce
Frozen
Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00
Bean Ravioli$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Smoked Mozz Ravs$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi
24 ounces frozen gnocchi made with ricotta, egg, pecorino, 00 flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg$20.00
Spinach dough & Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces cheese & spinach ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino, garlic and an egg yolk dough$18.00
Mushroom Ravioli
twenty pieces mushroom ravioli with potato, caramelized onion, cremini mushrooms, button mushrooms, porcini mushrooms, and evoo$18.00
Prepared Meals
Meatball Kit
Serves four people, Eight pieces of (3 oz each) all beef meatballs in (16 oz) marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, pecorino and parmesan. Beef is sourced local from Lima Family Farm. Comes with one pound of pasta of your choice, pick your pasta when you come in!$36.00
Meatball Medium$22.50
Cheese lasagna
serves two people. fresh ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino filling on top of marinara.$36.00
Store
Morganic Oats$6.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00
Capsaicin Smokey Disturbance$15.00
Capsaicin Joyful Noise$10.00
Capsaicin Sriracha no spice$15.00
Capsaicin Magna Powder$15.00
Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
Italian Sodas$3.50
Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
Mishti Sweet Cocoa Nibs$14.00
Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
Mishti Chocolate Quinoa Granola$15.99
Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00
first field blueberry jam$9.00
calabrian oregano$9.50
spelt flour$10.00
1\2 ronnybrook milk$6.00
pellegrino 750ml$4.00
Bono EVOO$22.00
magma nuts small$12.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Large$10.00
plugria unsalted butter$6.00