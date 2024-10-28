Attention home delivery customers
Lo Ré Pasta Shop
pasta
Sauce
Marinara Sauce
one pint of sauce$8.00
Meatball Sauce
one pint of sauce$13.00
Pink Basil Sauce
one pint of sauce$10.00
Basil Pesto
Basil, parsley, Corto extra virgin olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, lemon juice, parmesan, pecorino, salt Farms used - Jeffs Organic Produce and North Slope Farm$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Ragu Bolognese
one pint of sauce$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Sungold Sauce
Sungold tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Fresh oregano, Chili flake, Salt Farms used - Jeffs Organic Produce, Chestnut Pond Farm, and North Slope Farm$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Frozen
Gelato Vanilla (small)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Gelato Lemon (small)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Gelato Strawberry (small)$2.50
Gelato Chocolate (small)
Italian gelato$2.50
Gelato Hazelnut$2.50
Gelato Cookies & Cream (pint)$8.00
Gelato Pistacchio (pint)$8.00
FROZEN Gluten Free Pasta$12.00
beach tree ground lamb
1lb ground lamb from beach tree farm Located in Hopewell Nj$15.00
Cheese Ravioli
twenty pieces cheese ravioli with ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino and an egg yolk dough$18.00OUT OF STOCK
pistachio glass$8.00
lima ground beef$9.00
lima maple sausage$8.00
lima beef liver$7.50
lima pork roll$9.75
Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi
24 ounces frozen gnocchi made with ricotta, egg, pecorino, 00 flour, salt, pepper and nutmeg$20.00
Frozen pesto
8oz basil pesto Blue Moon Acres Basil, pine nuts, Jeff's organic garlic, lemon, salt, pepper, chili flake, pecorino cheese Good for 1lb pasta$10.00
Corn Ravioli$18.00OUT OF STOCK
frozen nj cheese lasagne$36.00
frozen ragu bolognese$13.00
mishti chocolate raspberry pop$9.00
mishti mango pop$9.00
Ready 2 bake
Cheese manicotti
serves two people. fresh ricotta, mascarpone, provolone, pecorino filling on top of marinara.$25.00
Meatball Kit
Serves four people, Eight pieces of (3 oz each) all beef meatballs in (16 oz) marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, pecorino and parmesan. Beef is sourced local from Lima Family Farm. Comes with one pound of pasta of your choice, pick your pasta when you come in!$36.00OUT OF STOCK
Meatball SMALL
four 3oz meatballs in marinara topped with mozzarella and pecorino par cooked and ready to bake 100% lima farm beef$15.00OUT OF STOCK
sm manicotti$13.00
Cheese Lasagna
serves four people. layers of fresh pasta sheets, cheese filling and marinara sauce.$36.00
Cheese's and meats
Sweets and Baked
Bl.Pepr Pecorino Focaccia
available fridays only$10.00
Focaccia Plain
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Pizzetta Pepperoni
available fridays only$6.50OUT OF STOCK
focaccia pecorino
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Rosemary Focaccia
available fridays only$10.00OUT OF STOCK
heirloom tomato pizzette
Pizzette with heirloom tomato, pecorino, sea salt, pecorino, mozz, basil, evoo$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Store
magma nuts small$12.00OUT OF STOCK
sm kimchi$11.00
lrg kimchi$20.00
habanero magma powder$15.00
Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$14.00
pons lemon evoo$17.50
Pons EVOO$28.00
bono olive oil$22.00
Mishti Sweet Cocoa Nibs$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Mishti Chcolate Hazelnut Spread$15.00
Morganic Oats$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Iprefer Small Batch Coffee$20.00
triple s chicken eggs$7.00
calabrian oregano$9.50
Markys Cuttlefish Ink$22.00
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Small$5.00
first field blueberry jam$9.00
Saratoga Still Water$2.00
lemon soda$3.50
organic cola$3.50
blood orange soda$3.50
orange$3.50
saratoga sparkling 28oz$4.00OUT OF STOCK
First Field Crushed Tomatoes Large$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Pomegranite Soda$3.50